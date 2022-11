Vikings Acquire TE T.J. Hockenson vikings.com/news/tj-hockenson-tight-end-trade-lions

EAGAN, Minn. — T.J. Hockenson is heading closer to home. The Chariton, Iowa, native and former Iowa Hawkeyes tight end was acquired Tuesday by the Minnesota Vikings in a trade with the Detroit Lions that is pending Hockenson's passing of a physical. The deal involved Minnesota sending a 2023 second-round pick and 2024 third-round pick to Detroit...