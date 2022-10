What is a dirty bomb and why is Russia talking about it? cnn.com/2022/10/25/europe/dirty-bomb-russia-ukraine-explainer-intl-hnk/index.html

Russia is accusing Ukraine of planning to use a so-called dirty bomb, an allegation dismissed by Kyiv and its Western allies as a false-flag operation that Moscow could use as a pretext to escalate the Kremlin's war against its neighbor.