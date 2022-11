Julie Powell, food writer behind 'Julie & Julia,' dead at 49 cnn.com/2022/11/01/entertainment/julie-powell-obit/index.html

Julie Powell, a bestselling author who chronicled her efforts to prepare every recipe in Julia Child's "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," which later inspired the movie "Julie & Julia," died Oct. 26 at her home in New York. She was 49.