‘Friday the 13th’ Prequel Series ‘Crystal Lake’ From Bryan Fuller Ordered at Peacock variety.com/2022/tv/news/friday-the-13th-prequel-series-crystal-lake-peacock-bryan-fuller-1235418509

Peacock has given a straight-to-series order to a “Friday the 13th” prequel currently titled “Crystal Lake,” Variety has learned. Exact plot details are being kept under wra…