No, your account isn’t banned: Instagram confirms ongoing outage 9to5mac.com/2022/10/31/instagram-account-down-outage

If you’re unable to access your Instagram account today, just know you’re not alone. Instagram has confirmed that there is an ongoing issue that is blocking some people from accessing their Instagram accounts. This means your account isn’t banned, despite the errors you might be seeing… Instagram down: Is your account suspended? An influx of […]