AMD Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results ― Data Center, Gaming and Embedded segments each grew significantly year-over-year and Client segment revenue was lower than expected ― ― Cash and operating cash flow increased year-over-year ― SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) today...