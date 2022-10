Klay Thompson ejected for first time in career in tempestuous 134-105 Golden State Warriors defeat to the Phoenix Suns cnn.com/2022/10/26/sport/klay-thompson-ejection-warriors-suns-spt-intl/index.html

Star shooting guard Klay Thompson was ejected for the first time in his long NBA career in the Golden State Warriors' tempestuous 134-105 defeat to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.