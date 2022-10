NFL trade deadline: One move each contender should make to get over hump; Bills go all-in for Kareem Hunt cbssports.com/nfl/news/nfl-trade-deadline-one-move-each-contender-should-make-to-get-over-hump-bills-go-all-in-for-kareem-hunt

Eric Dickerson was on his way to a Halloween party when sportscaster Jim Gray informed the Rams' star running back that he had been traded to the Colts. Dickerson, shocked by the news, agreed to do an impromptu interview with Gray that immediately went on the air. It's unknown whether or not Dickerson ever made to his party, but one thing we do know...