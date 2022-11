Taylor Swift announces Bay Area show, overwhelms ticket site sfgate.com/local/article/taylor-swift-bay-area-concert-17549735.php

Fresh off the release of "Midnights," which has claimed the top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, Taylor Swift announced a new 27-date tour. Dubbed "The Eras Tour," it includes three California shows, with one Bay Area concert at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. The tour is slated to kick off on March 18, 2023, and run through Aug. 5, with...