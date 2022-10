Joker 2 Will Remain Outside James Gunn's DC Cinematic Universe ign.com/articles/joker-2-will-remain-outside-james-gunns-dc-cinematic-universe

While it will be some time before we see how James Gunn and Peter Safran will change the future of DC Studios, it has been said that Joker: Folie à Deux will remain outside of any larger connected universe that the two new co-CEOs will be leading.