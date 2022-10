On the Start of Northern Ethiopia Peace Talks - United States Department of State state.gov/on-the-start-of-northern-ethiopia-peace-talks

The United States welcomes the start of African Union -led peace negotiations between the government of Ethiopia and Tigrayan regional authorities in South Africa today. We urge the delegations to engage seriously in these talks to reach a lasting resolution to this conflict. As a first priority, it is essential to achieve an immediate cessation […]