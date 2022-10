Indiana man, 50, arrested on murder charges in 2017 Delphi killings of 2 teenage girls nbcnews.com/news/us-news/indiana-police-make-announcement-unsolved-2017-delphi-murders-2-teenag-rcna54767

Richard M. Allen of Delphi, was arrested on two counts of murder, police said Monday. Abigail “Abby” Williams, 13, and Liberty “Libby” German, 14, vanished while hiking in their hometown of Delphi, Indiana, and their bodies were found Feb. 14, 2017.