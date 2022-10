U.S., Japan, S. Korea warn of 'unparalleled' response if N. Korea holds nuclear test reuters.com/world/us-japan-s-korea-vow-closer-ties-face-n-korea-provocations-2022-10-26

The United States, Japan and South Korea warned on Wednesday that an "unparalleled" scale of response would be warranted if North Korea conducts a seventh nuclear bomb test.