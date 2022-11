Tom Brady says focus on children, winning games after 'amicable' Gisele split espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/34920847/tom-brady-says-focus-children-winning-games-amicable-gisele-split

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady called his divorce from Gisele Bundchen "amicable" and said his focus is on taking care of his children and winning football games.