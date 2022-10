5.1 earthquake hits near San Jose, rattling Bay Area latimes.com/california/story/2022-10-25/5-1-earthquake-hits-near-san-jose

5.1 earthquake hits near San Jose, rattling Bay Area The Bay Area was rattled Tuesday by a 5.1 earthquake centered near San Jose that was felt across the region. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage. A magnitude 5.1 earthquake was reported Tuesday at 11:42 a.m. east of San Jose. It was followed by at least two aftershocks. ...