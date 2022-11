Elon Musk says Twitter Blue will cost $8 and be required for verification engadget.com/twitter-blue-price-increasing-8-per-month-180319987.html

Twitter is increasing the price of its subscription service. Moving forward, Twitter Blue will cost $8 per month in the US, with pricing in other countries adjusted for the purchasing power of consumers in those markets, Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk announced today. The $3 jump from Blue's current $5 per month fee amounts to a 60 percent price...