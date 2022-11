University of Florida trustees approve Sen. Ben Sasse as president in face of opposition cnn.com/2022/11/01/us/university-florida-ben-sasse/index.html

The University of Florida Board of Trustees unanimously approved Republican US Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska as the university's new president Tuesday in the face of faculty and student criticism over the secretive search process, his limited relevant experience and his past criticisms of same-sex marriage.