Brazil's Bolsonaro to break silence and accept defeat, minister says reuters.com/world/americas/brazilian-court-orders-roadblocks-cleared-bolsonaro-silent-election-loss-2022-11-01

Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro will not contest his electoral defeat and plans to address the nation later on Tuesday, his Communications Minister Fabio Faria told Reuters, as a growing number of political allies advised him to concede.