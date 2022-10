Gap and Foot Locker remove all Yeezy merchandise cnn.com/2022/10/25/business/gap-kanye/index.html

As the corporate backlash against Kanye West mounts, Gap has announced it is pulling the rapper's Yeezy Gap line of merchandise from its stores and has shut down YeezyGap.com. Additionally, Foot Locker is pulling Yeezy products from its shelves.