Dow on track for best month in more than 45 years cnn.com/2022/10/31/investing/stocks-winners-losers/index.html

The Dow fell slightly midday Monday but is still up 14% this month, putting it on track for its best monthly gain since January 1976. The blue chips remain down nearly 10% this year though. Meanwhile, The S&P 500 has fallen nearly 20% in 2022 while the tech-heavy Nasdaq has plunged 30%. Both were down a bit Monday.