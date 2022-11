Browns vs. Bengals score: Live updates, game stats, highlights for 'Monday Night Football' Halloween edition cbssports.com/nfl/news/browns-vs-bengals-score-live-updates-game-stats-highlights-for-monday-night-football-halloween-edition/live

This has not been the most well-played quarter of professional football, folks. Week 8 of the 2022 NFL regular season wraps up with a Halloween matchup between the Cleveland Browns and rival Cincinnati Bengals (4-3). Jacoby Brissett and Co. are on a four-game losing streak after starting 2-1, while Cincy has won four out of its past five games after...