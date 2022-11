House January 6 committee 'in discussions' with Trump's attorneys for him to testify under oath, Cheney says cnn.com/2022/11/01/politics/january-6-committee-trump-attorney/index.html

The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection is "in discussions" with former President Donald Trump's attorneys about testifying under oath in the probe, Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the vice chairwoman of the panel, said Tuesday.