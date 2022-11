Christina Applegate Felt “An Obligation” To Finish Filming ‘Dead To Me’ Amid MS Diagnosis: “We’re Going To Do It On My Terms” deadline.com/2022/11/christina-applegate-felt-obligation-finish-filming-dead-to-me-following-ms-diagnosis-1235160946

Christina Applegate was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis during the filming of the third and final season of Dead to Me back in 2021. The Netflix show took a pause for about five months and the st…