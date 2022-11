Gwyneth Paltrow unveils her 'ridiculous' Goop Christmas gift guide dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-11376621/Gwyneth-Paltrow-unveils-ridiculous-Goop-Christmas-gift-guide.html

The A-List actress, 50, who lives in Montecito, California, unveiled her annual list of must-have presents - which have been divided into 10 categories - on her lifestyle website today.