LA police investigating if racist recording taped illegally apnews.com/7718e9b6b9690d3a72ddf9060e00d7a6

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles detectives are investigating whether a recording last year that captured city councilmembers’ racist remarks was made illegally, the police chief said Tuesday. The recording's disclosure earlier this month unleashed a growing scandal in the nation's second-largest city just weeks before Election Day.