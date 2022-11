Hurricane Lisa headed toward Belize; Martin also forecast to become hurricane sun-sentinel.com/news/weather/hurricane/fl-ne-tropical-storm-lisa-martin-caribbean-nicaragua-belize-wednesday-20221102-yr3lkj3ijjgatmdz2z4qrv3epa-story.html

Hurricane Lisa developed in the Caribbean as the storm churned toward Belize on Wednesday, while Tropical Storm Martin is also forecast to become a short-lived hurricane.