Alleged Paul Pelosi Attacker David DePape Charged by Federal Prosecutors wsj.com/articles/federal-prosecutors-charge-man-accused-of-attacking-paul-pelosi-11667243665

David DePape told police he was going to hold Nancy Pelosi hostage and “break her knee caps,” according to court documents. Prosecutors said he brought with him a white rope, zip ties, two hammers and other items.