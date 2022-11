Lance McCullers Jr. disputes he was tipping pitches as Phils mash 5 HRs espn.com/mlb/story/_/id/34929998/lance-mccullers-jr-disputes-was-tipping-pitches-phils-mash-5-hrs

Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. disputed that he was tipping his pitches Tuesday night as the Phillies mashed a World Series-record-tying five home runs to go up 2-1.