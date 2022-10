Prosecutor says star witness may be 'reluctant' in Trump company trial reuters.com/legal/trump-company-loses-bid-toss-initial-jury-pool-criminal-trial-2022-10-25

A prosecutor in the tax fraud trial of Donald Trump's company told prospective jurors on Tuesday the government's star witness - a longtime Trump Organization executive - may be "reluctant" to answer questions, while some jury candidates were dismissed after expressing contempt for the former U.S. president.