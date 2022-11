Raheem Mostert: Bradley Chubb, Jeff Wilson trades are thrilling profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2022/11/02/raheem-mostert-bradley-chubb-jeff-wilson-trades-are-thrilling

The Dolphins were busy heading into Tuesday afternoon’s deadline and they wound up adding pieces on both sides of the ball before it passed.Edge rusher Bradley Chubb came from the Broncos in a trade that sent a first-round pick and running back Chase Edmonds to Denver. The Dolphins filled the void in their backfield by [more]