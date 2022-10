Russia recruiting U.S.-trained Afghan commandos, vets say news.yahoo.com/russia-recruiting-u-trained-afghan-153051027.html

Afghan special forces soldiers who fought alongside American troops and then fled to Iran after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal last year are now being recruited by the Russian military to fight in Ukraine, three former Afghan generals told The Associated Press. “They don’t want to go fight — but they have no choice,” said one of the generals, Abdul Raof...