Biden to knock oil company profits in White House remarks yahoo.com/news/biden-address-oil-company-profits-145951722.html

WASHINGTON -U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday will call on oil and gas companies to use their record profits to lower costs for Americans and increase production, or pay a higher tax rate, as he battles high pump prices with elections coming in a week. Biden will make remarks at 4:30 p.m. (2030 GMT) in response "to reports over recent days of major...