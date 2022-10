First Look at Jacob Elordi as Elvis on Set of Priscilla Presley Movie tmz.com/2022/10/25/jacob-elordi-elvis-first-look-priscilla-presley-biopic-austin-butler

Jacob Elordi is playing Elvis for a new movie about Priscilla Presley, on the heels of Austin Butler playing the King of Rock and Roll in the Elvis biopic.