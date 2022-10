St. Louis school shooting survivors recall hearing gunshots from behind locked doors and jumping from windows as a gunman with an AR-15-style rifle made his way inside cnn.com/2022/10/26/us/st-louis-school-shooting-wednesday/index.html

As a 19-year-old gunman walked through the hallways with an AR-15-style rifle and over 600 rounds of ammunition, frightened students and teachers at a St. Louis high school locked classroom doors and huddled in corners.