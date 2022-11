How Chase Claypool helps the Bears offense and why the Steelers were willing to trade him theathletic.com/3752217/2022/11/01/chase-claypool-trade-bears-steelers

By Mike DeFabo, Kevin Fishbain, Adam Jahns and Jake Ciely The Steelers traded wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Bears for a 2023 second-round pick Tuesday, they announced. Here’s what you need to know: Claypool ranked tied for second on the Steelers in receptions and fourth in receiving...