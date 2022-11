The Russo Brothers Assemble: Inside AGBO, Their $1 Billion Studio, and When They Might Return to Marvel variety.com/2022/film/features/joe-anthony-russo-agbo-marvel-chris-pratt-zoe-saldana-priyanka-chopra-jonas-1235419176

Ever since Joe and Anthony Russo released “Avengers: Endgame,” in 2019, the sibling directors have been asked over and over if they would ever work again with Marvel Studios. Each time, they’ve tri…